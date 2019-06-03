KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Oregon Tech will be offering Summer Youth Camps for basketball, volleyball, soccer and softball to the community and surrounding areas. These camps will provide children from the ages 5 through 18 with the opportunity to participate in various activities that will teach them teamwork and Improve their skills from Oregon Tech coaches and players. To register click here.

Soccer Camps

Oregon Tech Soccer would like to announce the dates of the 2019 Summer Soccer Camps. Held on campus at the turf Oregon Tech Soccer Field, this camp is designed to challenge aspiring youth athletes in a fun and supportive environment while improving their soccer skills. Campers will learn under the guidance and supervision of the Oregon Tech Soccer Coaching Staff as well as current players. Skill development and fun are the main goal of this camp with small-sided games set up every day in a fun and memorable atmosphere.

Youth Coed Day Session I – (Age: 7-17)

Camp Session I: June 17-20, M-Th.

Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM (Drop-off opens at 8:30AM

Price: $109 standard registration, $99 for online registration if registered at least one (1) week in advance, $79 for OIT Employees.

Youth Coed Day Camp Session II – (Age: 7-17)

Camp Session II: July 15-18, M-Th.

Time: 9:00AM-12:00PM (Drop-off opens at 8:30AM

Price: $109 standard registration, $99 for online registration if registered at least one (1) week in advance, $79 for OIT Employees.

Click here to register Questions: Please contact Head Women’s Soccer Coach Brandon Porter at Brandon.Porter@oit.edu or (541) 885-1626.

Oregon Tech basketball coaches Justin Parnell and Scott Meredith announced the OIT Summer Basketball Camps will run from June 24th through July 15th The Oregon Tech men’s and women’s basketball programs sponsor 6 sessions of youth basketball camps for ages 5-18, throughout the summer. The morning sessions run 9am-11:45am and are designed with an emphasis on fundamental skills with afternoon sessions running from 1pm-3:30pm and focus on game settings. The Oregon Tech coaching staff and the current year’s players coach all of the sessions. Campers in each of the sessions will be placed in groups with the players of their own skill level. Camps are $109 for each child for each session ($99 if registering online). All Campers will receive a 2019 Hustlin’ Owl Camp T-shirt and can be worn for free admission to all regular season home basketball games during the 2019-20 campaign (a $110 value).

Camp 1

June 24-27

Session 1 Skills Camp 9:00A – 11:45A

Session 2 Game Camp 1:00P – 3:30P

Camp 2

July 8-11

Session 3 Skills Camp 9:00A – 11:45A

Session 4 Game Camp 1:00P – 3:30P

Camp 3

July 15-18

Session 5 Skills Camp 9:00A – 11:45A

Session 6 Game Camp 1:00P – 3:30P

Click here to Register or Contact Camp Directors Justin Parnell or Scott Meredith

Oregon Tech volleyball coach Andrew Clifton has announced three volleyball camps held this summer at Danny Miles Court beginning July 25 on the campus of Oregon Tech.

Camps include a Youth Camp, Junior Camp, and Elite Camp. Youth and Junior camps run from July 25 thru July 27 both are $80 to register. Youth Campers will be taught the basic techniques, fundamentals and rules of volleyball through drills and games in a fun and positive environment. Youth camp is designed to introduce the great sport of volleyball to girls and boys entering the 5th grade and younger. Beginners and all levels are welcome! Click here for Information on Youth Camp

Junior Campers will be taught the basic, intermediate and some advanced techniques, strategies and fundamentals of indoor volleyball in a fun yet challenging environment. All campers will be taken through a series of drills and games to improve their overall skill and knowledge of the game. This camp is designed for girls and boys entering the 6th to the 8th grade. Beginners are welcome! Click Here for more Information on Junior Camp.

Elite camp is designed for experienced volleyball players who are entering the 9th to 12th grade. This three day camp offers twenty hours of on court instruction as well as in-game strategies and mental training. Athletes will be taken through eight practice sessions in three days where they will be taught everything from the basic fundamentals to high level techniques. Practice sessions will include specific position training, mastery of fundamentals, game speed drills, small group games and 6 v 6 games. Click Here for More Information on Elite Camp

The Oregon Tech softball team will be holding three separate camps, including 5 sessions, including an All-skills camp, a Pitching Camp and an advanced camp this summer at the new John and Lois Stilwell Stadium. (NO METAL CLEATS ALLOWED)

Advanced Camp (Session 1) Advanced Camp Thursday, August 1st- Friday, August 2nd

Ages: High School Only*(Incoming Freshman up to Seniors) Times: 9:00 am – 3:00 pm (1 hour lunch break) – Fee: $125 Join the Oregon Tech coaching staff and current players as they cover drills and the proper mechanics of throwing, catching, fielding, and hitting in the morning, then play live games in the afternoon. *Limit of 40 Campers

PITCHING CAMP (Sessions 2 & 3) – Saturday, August 3rd – Sunday, August 4th

Ages: Beginning Pitching Camp (Ages 7-12) Times: 8:00 am – 10:30 am – Fee: $100

Advanced Pitching Camp (Ages 13 -18) Times: 11:00 am – 1:30 pm – Fee: $100

This camp is designed to teach pitchers at all levels proper fundamentals, drills, and specific pitches according to their ability. * Each Camper must bring their own catcher

All SKILLS CAMP (Sessions 4 & 5) – Monday, August 12th – Wednesday, August 14th

Ages: Beginning All Skills Camp (Ages 7-12) Times: 9:00 am – 11:30 am – Fee: $125

Advanced All Skills Camp (Ages 13-18) Times: 1:00 pm – 3:30 pm – Fee: $125

Join the Oregon Tech coaching staff and current players as they cover drills and the proper mechanics of throwing, catching, fielding, and hitting.