5th Annual Food Drive will take place on Saturday June 8th from, 11 AM – 2 PM at Fred Meyers. Help them to help the Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank stock up with kid-friendly foods for the summer to help kids who don’t have access to school lunches.

SHARE
Previous articleCraft Fair
melissalogan

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here