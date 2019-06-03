Join us June 15th, from 11AM-2PM, for the Basin BBQ Battle sponsored by Diamond Home Improvement KF, KLAD-FM and Howard’s Meat Center LLC!

Watch as service organizations and first responders groups battle head-to-head for Tri-Tip BBQ bragging rights and the $1,000 GRAND PRIZE. Benefit for the Basin will also cruise on in for a classic car show.

You can purchase a $5 ticket at the event which includes: 10 samples, bottled water, 1 vote + a chance to win one of 2 grand prizes, including a Traeger Grill bundle valued over $900!

All ticket sales benefit the Klamath Lake Food Bank.