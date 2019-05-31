KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Makaila Napoleon, a 5-11 forward from Eureka High School in Eureka, California has signed with Oregon Tech and will join the Lady Owls next season as announced today by Head Coach Scott Meredith .

A three-year varsity starter, Napoleon was a two-time MVP for the Loggers who finished the 2018-19 season with an overall record of 21-11 and a second place finish in Big 5 Conference. A three-time Big 5 All-Conference First-Team selection, Napoleon averaged 16.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 3-steals and 2-blocks per game in her senior year while leading Eureka to a fourth place finish in California’s North Coast Section Championships. Napoleon helped her squad win pre-season championships at the Arcata Invitational Tournament and the Lincoln High School Tournament.

“Makaila had an impressive high school basketball career,” stated Meredith. “Great numbers and consistent. She reminds me a bit of former Lady Owl Tess Armstrong. Makaila is versatile and adds length to our roster. Both 5-11 and from Eureka High, she has shown the ability to play on the perimeter as well as in the post. Makaila has range and can knock down three’s as Tess did here for years. She sees the court, is an excellent passer and has a good overall feel for the game.”

Tech fans might recognize the Napoleon name, as Makaila’s dad, Clifford played basketball for the Hustlin’ Owls and legendary coach Danny Miles in the 1990’s. “There’s some history here and it makes a nice story,” said Meredith. “I coached Stephanie (Makaila’s mother) back at Arcata High, Makaila’s been to our summer camps and the Napoleon’s have friends in Klamath Falls. They understand the history and traditions that make Oregon Tech Basketball what it is. We are thrilled that Mikaela chose to play her college ball here.”

Makaila is the daughter of Stephanie and Clifford Napoleon of Eureka, California and will be majoring in Medical Imaging Technology at OIT in the fall. She will wear #21 for the Lady Owls next season.