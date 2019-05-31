KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 25 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.