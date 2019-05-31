KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 25 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.
To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.
Student-Athlete Sport Hometown
Ben Hood Baseball Escalon, Calif.
John Schulz Baseball Carlsbad, Calif.
Tristan Shea Baseball Helena, Mont.
Austin Zavala Baseball Medford, Ore.
Jared McBride Men’s Golf Chatsworth, Calif.
Brandon Erickson Men’s Golf Atascadero, Calif.
Stephanie Koza Women’s Golf Mililani HI
Kylie Collom Women’s Golf Klamath Falls, OR
Holly Froelich Women’s Golf Bend, OR
Shelby Latourrette Women’s Golf Brush Prairie, Wash.
Abigail Shaw Women’s T & F Corvallis, Ore
Allison Young Women’s T & F Albany, Ore.
Annika Andersen Women’s T & F Baker, Ore.
Cindy Reed Women’s T & F Klamath Falls, Ore.
Danielle De Castro Women’s T & F Seattle, Wash.
Jessica Arrington Women’s T & F Paisley, Ore.
Madison Rice Women’s T & F Klamath Falls, Ore.
Mallory Ward Women’s T & F Yreka, Calif.
Alexander Turkins Men’s T & F Albany, Ore.
Angel Valdez Men’s T & F Klamath Falls, Ore.
Paul Wyatt Men’s T & F Portland, Ore.
Tim McPherson Men’s T & F Jacksonville, Ore.
Kiahna Brown Softball Redmond, OR
Jacey Conklin Softball Roseburg, OR
Shayna Ige Softball Wahiawa, HI