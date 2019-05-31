KANSAS CITY, Mo. – 25 Oregon Tech student-athletes in the spring sports of men’s and women’s track & field, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s golf have earned the Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Award for their performance on the field of play and in the classroom, the NAIA office announced.

To earn recognition as a NAIA Scholar Athlete, a student must have a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.5 and a junior in class standing.

Student-Athlete                   Sport                          Hometown
Ben Hood                             Baseball                     Escalon, Calif.
John Schulz                           Baseball                    Carlsbad, Calif.
Tristan Shea                         Baseball                     Helena, Mont.
Austin Zavala                        Baseball                     Medford, Ore.
Jared McBride                      Men’s Golf                 Chatsworth, Calif.
Brandon Erickson                Men’s Golf                 Atascadero, Calif.
Stephanie Koza                    Women’s Golf           Mililani HI
Kylie Collom                          Women’s Golf           Klamath Falls, OR
Holly Froelich                        Women’s Golf           Bend, OR
Shelby Latourrette               Women’s Golf           Brush Prairie, Wash.
Abigail Shaw                        Women’s T & F        Corvallis, Ore
Allison Young                       Women’s T & F        Albany, Ore.
Annika Andersen                 Women’s T & F        Baker, Ore.
Cindy Reed                           Women’s T & F        Klamath Falls, Ore.
Danielle De Castro              Women’s T & F        Seattle, Wash.
Jessica Arrington                 Women’s T & F        Paisley, Ore.
Madison Rice                        Women’s T & F        Klamath Falls, Ore.
Mallory Ward                         Women’s T & F        Yreka, Calif.
Alexander Turkins               Men’s T & F              Albany, Ore.
Angel Valdez                        Men’s T & F              Klamath Falls, Ore.
Paul Wyatt                             Men’s T & F              Portland, Ore.
Tim McPherson                    Men’s T & F              Jacksonville, Ore.
Kiahna Brown                       Softball                       Redmond, OR
Jacey Conklin                       Softball                      Roseburg, OR
Shayna Ige                            Softball                       Wahiawa, HI

