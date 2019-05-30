DALLAS, Texas – Two Oregon Tech student-athletes, Cindy Reed and Danielle De Castro , were honored today as Google Cloud NAIA Cross Country/Track and Field Academic All-District 4 selections, announced by the College Sports Information Directors of America.

The Google Cloud NAIA Cross Country/Track and Field Academic All-District team comprises of student-athletes from NAIA schools in District 4 (Alaska, Arizona, California, Colorado, Hawaii, Idaho, New Mexico, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming). To be eligible for the award, an athlete must be a sophomore in academic standing, maintain at least a 3.30 cumulative grade point average and be either a starter or key contributor to the team.

Reed, a senior from Klamath Falls, Ore. won the conference title in XC. Reed is part of the Conference team champions, Conference runner of the year and NAIA West region XC runner of the year. She finished fifth at XC nationals, was part of the national championship team and national scholar team of the year in XC. She was also Indoor Runner-up in the National 5k, NAIA West region indoor runner of the year and had two more All-American finishes at 2019 Outdoor Championships (Third in 10K, and sixth in the 5K), the only college athlete at any level to qualify for nationals in every distance from 1500m to 10k. Reed was also a NAIA Scholar athlete for cross and track.

De Castro, a senior from Seattle, Wash. is a Mechanical Engineering major with a 4.0 GPA. In cross country, De Castro was third in conference championships, part of the conference team champions, 12th at nationals individually, part of National team champions and part of the National Scholar team of the year in XC. De Castro was Indoor Runner up in the National 1000m, and lead off leg on the fifth place DMR relay nationally. In Outdoor track and field, De Castro was All-American (third in 1500), team captain and part of our College SAC. She was also a NAIA Scholar athlete in Cross and Track

Both athletes are now on the ballot for the prestigious Google Cloud NAIA Track and Field Academic All-America Team, announced next month.