MESA, Ariz. – Oregon Tech men’s golfers Mayson Tibbs and Alejandro Armijo have been named to the NAIA PING All-Region West Team as announce recently by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).
“It’s nice when a player’s hard work pays off in performance results that are recognized by others,” said Head Golf Coach Jeff Corkill. “Mayson and Alejandro both had very fine seasons and are well deserving of this honor.”
Tibbs a sophomore from Prineville, Ore. won the Cascade Conference Golf Championships in 2018 and was third this season in receiving Player of the Year and All-Conference honors. He led the Owl’s back to the NAIA National tournament where he finished tied for 33rd. Tibbs finished second in the conference with a 71.4 scoring average.
Armijo a freshman from Rio Rancho, New Mexico received All-Conference honors and was 6th in the CCC with a 72.8 scoring average.