MESA, Ariz. – Oregon Tech men’s golfers Mayson Tibbs and Alejandro Armijo have been named to the NAIA PING All-Region West Team as announce recently by the Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA).

“It’s nice when a player’s hard work pays off in performance results that are recognized by others,” said Head Golf Coach Jeff Corkill . “Mayson and Alejandro both had very fine seasons and are well deserving of this honor.”

Tibbs a sophomore from Prineville, Ore. won the Cascade Conference Golf Championships in 2018 and was third this season in receiving Player of the Year and All-Conference honors. He led the Owl’s back to the NAIA National tournament where he finished tied for 33rd. Tibbs finished second in the conference with a 71.4 scoring average.

Armijo a freshman from Rio Rancho, New Mexico received All-Conference honors and was 6th in the CCC with a 72.8 scoring average.