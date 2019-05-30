Fellowship Provides State and Local Chambers with Opportunities to Engage Nationally on Critical Education and Workforce Issues

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation today announced Heather Tramp, Executive Director of the Klamath County Chamber of Commerce was selected to participate in the third cohort of its premiere business leadership program. The Business Leads Fellowship Program trains and equips leaders from state and local chambers of commerce with resources, access to experts, and a network of peers to build their capacity to address the most pressing education and workforce challenges.

“I’m honored to have been selected for this program and have an opportunity to gain information and resources to help our business community with workforce challenges,” says Heather Tramp, Executive Director of the Klamath County Chamber. “We know that workforce challenges affect our local businesses. Last year when we surveyed our membership, workforce issues were the top concern among business owners. I’m hoping to come away from the program with some new ideas and resources to help.”

“We created the Business Leads Fellowship Program in response to the needs of our state and local chamber partners,” says Cheryl Oldham, Senior Vice President of the Center for Education and Workforce. “They, better than anyone, see the critical link between education and economic development, and we are glad to be able to support them as they take on this critical leadership role in their community.”

Following a competitive application and selection process, Heather Tramp was selected along with 33 other state and local chamber executives to participate in the third class of this program. The four-month program, which concludes in September 2019, will cover the entire talent pipeline, including early childhood education, K-12, higher education, and workforce development.

Upon completion, Business Leads Fellows will join the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation’s dedicated network of 200 chambers of commerce and statewide associations from around the nation who regularly engage on education and workforce initiatives.

For a full list of participants in the Business Leads Fellowship Program, visit the U.S. Chamber Foundation website at www.uschamberfoundation.org/Fellowship-Program