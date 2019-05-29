Klamath County was one of four winners nationwide for the 2018 Robert Wood Johnson Foundation Culture of Health Prize for which the coalition was awarded a $25,000 prize.
The coalition now seeks to disperse the money to community organizations that are continuing to build a culture of health.
The same criteria the coalition was graded on for the prize competition will be the criteria for the grant applications.
Organizations are asked to submit a short narrative demonstrating how well they meet each of the following categories:
- Defining health in the broadest possible terms.
- Committing to sustainable systems changes and policy oriented long-term solutions.
- Creating conditions that give everyone a fair and just opportunity to reach their best possible health.
- Harnessing the collective power of leaders, partners, and community members.
- Securing and making the most of available resources.
- Measuring and sharing progress and results.
The Healthy Klamath Coalition partnered with the Sky Lakes Medical Center Foundation to use their online portal to collect applications. The application can be accessed at https://forms.gle/MfA5R9RpFtQTS1g29.
Grant applications are due on Friday, June 14 by 5 p.m. Then the cross-sector community review panel will review submissions and determine how many grants will be awarded. Awards will be announced on Monday, July 22.