KINGSLEY FIELD, Ore. — A change of command will take place June 1, 1:00 p.m. at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Ore. Colonel Jeffrey Edwards, who has over 20 years of military experience, will take command of the 173rd Fighter Wing during an official change of command ceremony.

Edwards has a wide range of experience to include nine years with the active-duty component and has been a member or the Oregon Air National Guard since 2004. He is currently serving as the 173rd FW Vice Commander, and has previously held numerous positions including the 173rd Operations Group Commander, Oregon ANG Director of Operations, and the 114th Fighter Squadron Commander.

“Col. Jeff Edwards is the perfect choice to succeed Col. Jeff Smith as the 173rd Fighter Wing Commander,” said Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, Oregon Air National Guard commander. “He’s an Air Force Academy graduate, and a highly accomplished F-15 pilot with more than 3,300 flight hours, including 52 combat sorties. He understands our mission and has the vision to take us successfully into the future.”

Edwards will replace Col. Jeff Smith, who has commanded the wing since April 2016.