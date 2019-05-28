GULF SHORES, Ala. – Tech’s Danielle De Castro , Cindy Reed and Hunter Drops all earned All-Americans Saturday on the final day of the 68th Annual Men’s and 39th Annual Women’s NAIA National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.

“All three All-Americans had great performances today,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “Danielle’s 1500 was flawless, Hunter’s vault competition was consistent, and Cindy’s 5k was about toughness and focus. This has been a great year for the Tech ladies.”

De Castro finished third in the 1500 meters in a time of 4:30.24 it was her first All-American honor.

Reed was 6th in the 5K in a time of 17:41.30 for her second All-American.

Drops was 6th in Pole Vault with a leap of 4.85 m (15-11)

The Oregon Tech women finished 10th their third top 10 of the year (No. 1 in Cross Country, No.10 in Indoor)