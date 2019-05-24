GULF SHORES, Ala. – Freshman Alex Conley got the Owls off to a good start on Thursday as she finished second in the Women’s Javelin, Hunter Drops followed with 7th in the Men’s Javelin and Cindy Reed ended the day with a 3rd place finish in the 10K as all three earned All-Americans at the 68th Annual Men’s and 39th Annual Women’s NAIA National Championships at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium.

“The 14 points first day by the ladies is the highest point total they have scored in my eight years here,” said Head Coach Jack Kegg . “The men had a very challenging day. But we learned a lot and they will come back stronger for it.”

Conley had her best throw of 47.70 meters (156-6) in her sixth and final throw of the day moving her to second all-time at OIT behind Joelle Swanson’s 158-0.25 in 2015.

Drops took seventh place with a throw of 201-8 in the men’s Javelin.

Reed ran the 10K in a time of 37:03.82 for her third All-American of the year.

Day two of the Championships will start at 7:00 a.m. (Pacific) with the men’s Decathlon with Tech’s Jackson Stallard currently in 16th.