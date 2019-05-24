For Oregon consumers looking to hunt and/or fish this season, be careful when purchasing licenses as Better Business Bureau Northwest + Pacific has learned of an ongoing online scam pushing out phony licenses.

Oregon Department Fish & Wildlife (ODFW) contacted BBB NW+P to share that its employees have been made aware of at least two people who recently purchased items from the website www.fishinglicense.org after searching online for an Oregon fishing license. BBB has also confirmed two Oregonians filed a complaint and Scam Tracker report against fishinglicense.org just within the last month.

This is not the first time BBB has alerted consumers to this website, but concerningly, the page is still up and running. ODFW and other state fish and wildlife agencies have been hearing about customers mistakenly buying items from this website since 2017