Oregon State Police Trooper Nic Cederberg National Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor received the National Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor presented by the President of the United States. This is the highest national award for valor a public safety officer can receive.

Nic was awarded this honor for his bravery shown on Christmas day in 2016. Trooper Cederberg, was on patrol alone and attempted to arrest a murder suspect. The suspect engaged Nic in a close quarters gun battle, with our OSP family member sustaining a dozen gunshot wounds and left struggling to survive.

Nic, who is a US Army veteran and a seven year veteran of the Oregon State Police at the time, has not yet been able to return to work due to the injuries sustained. Nic spent 48 days in the hospital and continues to fight for a full recovery.