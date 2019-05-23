3 p.m. PDT Thursday – No. 10 Oregon Tech vs. No. 7 Mobile (Ala.)
Killian Sports Complex | Springfield, Missouri
SPRINGFIELD, MO. – Heavy rain and thunderstorms have pushed back the NAIA Softball World Series. Oregon Tech will play the first game of the tournament at 3:00 pm (Pacific) vs Mobile (Ala.). The game will be broadcast locally on 104.3 and 960 Sports with the Greg Stewart Coaches Show starting at 2:45 pm.
With the weather delays, the game schedule is being altered as follows (ALL TIMES LISTED ARE PACIFIC)
Thursday, May 23rd
Game 1: Mobile vs. Oregon Tech 3 p.m. (Pacific)
Opening Ceremonies: Approx. 4:45 pm
- The opening ceremony will take place immediately following Game One at 4:30 p.m. at the Killian Sports Complex.
Game 2: Georgia Gwinnett vs. Vanguard 5:30 p.m.
Friday, May 24th
Game 3: Southern Oregon vs. Lindsey Wilson 7 a.m.
Game 4: Oklahoma City vs. Valley City State 9:30 a.m.
Game 7: Marion vs. Game 1 Winner 11:00 a.m..
Game 8: Science & Arts vs. Game 2 Winner 2:30 p.m.
Game 5: Loser Game 2 vs. Loser Game 3 5 p.m.
Game 6: Loser Game 1 vs Loser Game 4 7:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 25th
Game 11: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 8 8 a.m.
Game 12: Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 4 11 a.m.
Game 9: Winner Game 5 vs. Loser Game 7 2 p.m.
Game 10: Winner Game 6 vs. Loser Game 8 5 p.m.