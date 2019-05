The Klamath Tribal Health and Family Services is conducting their Restoration of the Spirit event at the Ross Ragland Theater on May 24th. North 7th Street will be closed between Pine Street and High Street from 2:00 PM until 9:30 PM on this date.

The Klamath County Library is removing a tree, beginning on May 24th and finishing on May 25th. South 3rd Street between Main & Klamath and the sidewalk on the library side of the street will be closed both of these days from 7:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.