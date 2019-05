THE KLAMATH FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENT has received information that people are being called by someone purporting to be from the Klamath Falls Police Department. The phone number shows as ours 541-883-5336. The person is stating that he or she is an officer and demanding payment for taxes and other such things. THIS IS A SCAM. The Police Department does not collect taxes, and will never demand money, or threaten arrest for lack of payment.