8 a.m. PDT Thursday – No. 10 Oregon Tech vs. No. 7 Mobile (Ala.)

Killian Sports Complex | Springfield, Missouri

Listen Live | Tourney Central | Live Streams | Bracket

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For the first time since 2015 the Oregon Tech softball team has advanced out of the NAIA Opening Round into the World Series. The 39th annual NAIA National tournament will be held for the first time in Springfield, Mo., at the Killian Sports Complex, home of Missouri State University softball

The Owls (43-15) are the No. 10 overall seed in the 10-team, double-elimination bracket and will open at 8 a.m. Pacific Time on Thursday against the No. 7 seed Rams of the University of Mobile (Ala.) who are 51-11 on the year out of the Southern States Athletics Conference.

“We are really looking forward to getting back on the field for our game tomorrow,” said Head Coach Greg Stewart . “These ladies have shown their resilience all season long and are doing so again with the challenging travel demands and meeting their academic requirements. I know that this group is ready to compete and I am excited to see how they perform against some of the best teams in the NAIA. Thank you to all our faculty, staff, and administration for their support as well as the tremendous backing we get from our fans and the Klamath Basin.”

All of Oregon Tech’s games will be broadcast live locally on 104.3 and 960 Sports with the listen live link here with Michael Garrard providing the play by play.

A win on Thursday would advance the Owls to play No.2 Marian (Ind.) on Friday at 2 p.m. Pacific Time. A loss would drop the Hooter into the “Elimination Bracket” in a win or go home match-up on Friday against the loser of the No. 3 Oklahoma City vs No. 6 Valley City State (N.D.) game at 11 a.m. Pacific Time.

OIT WORLD SERIES HISTORY

5th World Series appearance

Won the 2011 NAIA World Series title ranked 18th –the lowest-ranked team to win it since 1991

Finished 4th in 2015

13-6 All-Time at the World Series

ABOUT MOBILE (Ala.)