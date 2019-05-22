At its regular meeting on Monday, May 20, 2019, the Klamath Falls City Council considered and voted to approve the first reading of an Ordinance amending the City Code as it pertains to non-retail marijuana facilities. The amendments were recommended to the Council by the Citizen Marijuana Advisory Committee.

The Ordinance changes restrictions on where marijuana processors, producers and wholesalers may operate within the City. Changes will predominantly affect industrial and undeveloped areas surrounding Washburn Way, the Spring Street Corridor and the Airport Industrial Park. The Ordinance will have no impact on where medical or recreational marijuana retailers or dispensaries may conduct business.

The Ordinance will go before City Council for a 2nd and final reading at the regular Council meeting on June 3rd. If approved at that time, it will go into effect 30 days thereafter.