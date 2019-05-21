Six Klamath County School District seniors – including four from Lost River Junior-Senior High School – have been selected for four-year Ford Family Foundation Scholarships that will pay for 90 percent of their unmet college costs. Recipients are Lost River seniors Makenzie Girtman, Yajaira Cobain,Irene Aguirre and Luz Hernandez; Henley High School senior Jessica Northcutt; and Gilchrist Junior-Senior High School senior Madison Mefford. Of 6,000 applicants statewide, 200 are selected for interviews. Of those, the Ford Family Foundation selects up to 125 students from Oregon and 14 students from Siskiyou County, Calif., who demonstrate exceptional academic and personal potential.