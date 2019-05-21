GULF SHORES, Ala. – The NAIA has officially announced the complete entry list for the 68th annual Men’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships and 39th annual Women’s Outdoor Track and Field National Championships. Oregon Tech will be taking a record fourteen athletes to compete in the events held at Mickey Miller Blackwell Stadium in Gulf Shores, Alabama starting May 23 – 25 with approximately 127 schools represented in the Championships.

The multi-events kick off the NAIA National Championships on May 23 with the men’s decathlon at 7 a.m. (Pacific).

On the men’s side, the Owls are sending seven athletes led by Hunter Drops who is the defending Nation Champion in the Javelin but enters the Championship ranked second. Drops will also compete in the Pole Vault where he is ranked eighth.

The Oregon Tech women also have seven national qualifiers in nine events led by Danielle De Castro who is seeded second in the 1500 and fifth in the 5K with Tech’s Cindy Reed seeded second and Susie Garza third in 5K. Freshman Alex Conley looks to score points for the Owls as she is seeded second in the javelin.

Oregon Tech Men

1. Hunter Drops – SO Men Pole Vault 2nd 4.95m & Men Javelin Throw 8th 60.08m

2. Tim Barnett ,- FR Men Javelin Throw 27th 55.30m

3. Mark Hodge , – FR Men 4×100 Meter Relay Prelims (4) 24th 41.96

4. Donnie Pate , – JR Men 4×100 Meter Relay Prelims (2) 24th 41.96

5. Jackson Stallard , – SO Men Decathlon 14th 5954

6. Josiah Stroup , – SO Men 4×100 Meter Relay Prelims (1) 24th 41.96

7. Angel Valdez , – JR Men 4×100 Meter Relay Prelims (3) 24th 41.96