MESA, Ariz. – For the third time in school history, and three of the last four years, the Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team is at the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) National Golf Championships. The 68th annual event will start tomorrow at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Arizona.

Oregon Tech, with the help of their No. 16 national ranking, grabbed one of 10 at-large berths to the 30-team, 156-player field. Representing the Owls at the National Tournament will be Mayson Tibbs (Sophomore-Prineville, Oregon), Alejandro Armijo (Freshman-Rio Rancho, New Mexico), Brandon Erickson (Junior-Atascadero, California), Cameron Barnhardt (Junior-Durango, Colorado) and Zach Malina (Sophomore-Twin Falls, Idaho)

The Owls will start the tournament at 10:00 am (Pacific) on the front nine and are paired with Morningside (Iowa), and Our Lady of the Lake (Texas).