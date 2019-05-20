KLAMATH FALLS, OR, May 16, 2019 Streets Division crews will be performing work during the hours of 6:30 a.m. through 4:00 p.m. The Streets Staff would like to thank our citizens in advance for proceeding with caution in areas where crews are working. Work may be delayed due to weather, equipment break-down or unexpected emergencies.

Asphalt crew 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

May 20 – 22: Streets crews will be making several repairs on Lowell St.

May 23: Utility Cut repairs in the County South Suburbs, various cuts and locations.

Sign and Paint crew 6:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

May 21- 24: 6:00 a.m. – 8:00 a.m. Sign and Paint crews will be placing Thermo Plastic lines at Washburn Way and S 6th St. intersection, traffic delays can be expected.

May 21 – 24: 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. Street striping in the Avalon, Austin, Pershing, and Shasta Way Streets.

Sign maintenance City wide and street sweeping.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call City Public Works Department at (541) 883-5385.