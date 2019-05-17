OKLAHOMA, OK. – The Oregon Tech women’s golf team picked a great time to play its best team round of the year as they shot a 296 and are poised to make a move into the top 10 during tomorrow’s Final Round at the NAIA Women’s National Golf Tournament at Lincoln Park Golf Course.

“Shooting 296 is an excellent team effort. It ties the lowest round this team has shot,” said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “It proves we belong among the elite teams in the NAIA. Although it appears that we will remain in 11th place, it should not overshadow that the girls did a great job today! I am very proud of the ladies and the way they have handled themselves in this level of competition.”

Tech’s three round total of 914 puts the Hooter just three strokes out of the Top 10 and 30 swings behind fellow CCC member British Columbia who leads the tournament with a three-day total of 884.

Payton Canon had the best day for the Owls as she was three-under par on the back nine to finish with an even par 72 as she moved up eight spots to 29th on the leader board.

Stephanie Koza is tied for 23rd to lead the Owls as she shot a plus two 74. Aerin Song shot a 73 and is tied for 51st with Ashley Zhu moving up to 81st after her 77th with Kylie Collom just one shot behind in 82 after her 81.

The Owls will start the Final Round on the 10th tee with a start time of 5:42 AM (Pacific) on Friday with live stats available here.