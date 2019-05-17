40 year old James Thomas Poore, who is a former Klamath County Fire District 1 foreman, was arrested in October 2018 for entering at least two elderly people’s homes, claiming he was “checking up on them” after previously responding as a firefighter, then stealing their medications.
Poore pleaded guilty to first-degree burglary, a Class A felony, and first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor. He was sentenced Tuesday to 30 days in jail and 160 hours public service.
He must serve full jail-time and satisfy his public service requirement with manual labor on a work crew. Poore will also undergo drug and alcohol treatment and serve 36 months of probation.