The Klamath Falls library needs motivated volunteers (ages 13-18) to help us run events during our Summer Reading Program events on Wednesday mornings from June 19th through August 7th. You’ll need to attend volunteer orientation on Monday, June 10th from 4 pm to 5 pm, where we’ll show you what you’ll be doing – things like setting up tables and chairs, prepping craft supplies, filling water balloons, that sort of thing. Please visit KlamathLibrary.org for all the details.