The Oregon House of Representatives on Thursday unanimously passed Senate Bill 576, otherwise known as Kaylee’s Law, named for Kaylee Sawyer, who was assaulted and murdered in July 2016 by a Central Oregon Community College campus security officer.Kaylee’s Law clearly defines how campus security officers may appear so that they are not confused for official police officers. It also requires nationwide background checks of all individuals employed as campus security officers and removes the “stop and frisk” authority of special campus security officers.