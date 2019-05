Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 12 PM – 2 PM

Klamath Promise invites everyone to come downtown and celebrate our local high school seniors. Cheer them on as they parade down Main Street, then come down to Veterans Park and watch as almost $30,000 in scholarships are awarded!

Come celebrate Graduation in the Basin! Help promote the Klamath Promise goal of 100% high school graduation.

The Klamath Promise: Success through Education

www.klamathpromise.org