Saturday June 1 is State Parks Day and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians outdoors for a day of free camping, free parking and special events at Oregon’s state parks.
Several state parks are holding free events that day, and camping is free at all tent, RV and individual horse campsites. Day-use parking will be free June 1 and 2 at the 25 parks that charge a day-use fee.
“State Parks Day is our way each year of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”
State Parks Day is organized by OPRD and has been held annually since 1997.
Oregon Lottery returns as an event sponsor this year and they’re providing support for events at six state parks: Champoeg State Heritage Area, Fort Stevens State Park, Tumalo State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park, Wallowa Lake State Park and Silver Falls State Park.
Oregon Lottery is also sponsoring a new addition to State Parks Day: commemorative State Parks Day pins. The limited-edition pins will be available for free at more than two dozen state parks on June 1. See the full list of parks distributing the pins at the end of this release. Note: parks have a limited supply of pins and they will be given away first come, first served.
In total, 11 state parks will host free events June 1:
Willamette Valley
- Champoeg State Heritage Area
- Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area
- Silver Falls State Park
Coast
- Fort Stevens State Park
- Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint
Cascade Range and Central Oregon
- The Cove Palisades State Park
- Prineville Reservoir State Park
- Tumalo State Park
Portland Metro Area
- Tryon Creek State Natural Area
Southern and Eastern Oregon
- Collier Memorial State Park
- Wallowa Lake State Park
Events include disc golf, living history, outdoor concerts, ranger-led programs and more. Full details about events at each park are on the official State Parks Day webpage.
To guarantee a campsite for State Parks Day, reserve online at oregonstateparks.org or call (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. While campsite rental is free, an $8 non-refundable transaction fee is required at the time of the reservation. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance of your stay. Approximately half of state park campgrounds accept reservations.
List of state parks giving away State Parks Day pins on June 1
Coast
- Bullards Beach State Park
- Cape Arago State Park
- Cape Lookout State Park
- Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint
- Crissey Field State Recreation Site
- Fort Stevens State Park
- Humbug Mountain State Park
- Shore Acres State Park
- Sunset Bay State Park
- William M. Tugman State Park
Columbia River Gorge
- Ainsworth State Park
- Guy W. Talbot State Park
Willamette Valley
- Champoeg State Heritage Area
- Dexter State Recreation Area
- Elijah Bristow State Park
- Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area
- Silver Falls State Park
- Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Area
Cascade Range and Central Oregon
- LaPine State Park
- Prineville Reservoir State Park
- The Cove Palisades State Park
- Tumalo State Park
Southern and Eastern Oregon
- Clyde Holliday State Park
- Cottonwood Canyon State Park
- Emigrant Springs State Heritage Area
- Farewell Bend State Recreation Area
- Hat Rock State Park
- Lake Owyhee State Park
- Minam State Recreation Area
- Sumpter Valley Dredge State Heritage Site
- Wallowa Lake State Park