Saturday June 1 is State Parks Day and Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) invites Oregonians outdoors for a day of free camping, free parking and special events at Oregon’s state parks.

Several state parks are holding free events that day, and camping is free at all tent, RV and individual horse campsites. Day-use parking will be free June 1 and 2 at the 25 parks that charge a day-use fee.

“State Parks Day is our way each year of thanking Oregonians for their commitment to our state parks,” said Lisa Sumption, OPRD director. “We invite people to discover a new park or revisit an old favorite.”

State Parks Day is organized by OPRD and has been held annually since 1997.

Oregon Lottery returns as an event sponsor this year and they’re providing support for events at six state parks: Champoeg State Heritage Area, Fort Stevens State Park, Tumalo State Park, The Cove Palisades State Park, Wallowa Lake State Park and Silver Falls State Park.

Oregon Lottery is also sponsoring a new addition to State Parks Day: commemorative State Parks Day pins. The limited-edition pins will be available for free at more than two dozen state parks on June 1. See the full list of parks distributing the pins at the end of this release. Note: parks have a limited supply of pins and they will be given away first come, first served.

In total, 11 state parks will host free events June 1:

Willamette Valley

Champoeg State Heritage Area

Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area

Silver Falls State Park

Coast

Fort Stevens State Park

Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint

Cascade Range and Central Oregon

The Cove Palisades State Park

Prineville Reservoir State Park

Tumalo State Park

Portland Metro Area

Tryon Creek State Natural Area

Southern and Eastern Oregon

Collier Memorial State Park

Wallowa Lake State Park

Events include disc golf, living history, outdoor concerts, ranger-led programs and more. Full details about events at each park are on the official State Parks Day webpage.

To guarantee a campsite for State Parks Day, reserve online at oregonstateparks.org or call (800) 452-5687 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday – Friday. While campsite rental is free, an $8 non-refundable transaction fee is required at the time of the reservation. Reservations must be made at least 24 hours in advance of your stay. Approximately half of state park campgrounds accept reservations.

List of state parks giving away State Parks Day pins on June 1

Coast

Bullards Beach State Park

Cape Arago State Park

Cape Lookout State Park

Cape Meares State Scenic Viewpoint

Crissey Field State Recreation Site

Fort Stevens State Park

Humbug Mountain State Park

Shore Acres State Park

Sunset Bay State Park

William M. Tugman State Park

Columbia River Gorge

Ainsworth State Park

Guy W. Talbot State Park

Willamette Valley

Champoeg State Heritage Area

Dexter State Recreation Area

Elijah Bristow State Park

Fort Yamhill State Heritage Area

Silver Falls State Park

Thompson’s Mills State Heritage Area

Cascade Range and Central Oregon

LaPine State Park

Prineville Reservoir State Park

The Cove Palisades State Park

Tumalo State Park

Southern and Eastern Oregon