A Klamath Falls woman is accused of using a stun gun on a male victim following an argument. 19 year old Keyrah Lynn Rosas, and the victim were involved in a disturbance at Rosas’ house Monday. The victim said the tasing hurt and caused him injury. Rosas was charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon, Class A and C felonies. She was also charged with second-degree use of a stun gun and fourth-degree assault, Class A misdemeanors. First-degree burglary, Rosas’ highest charge, is punishable in Oregon by up to 20 years in prison. Rosas is held in the Klamath County jail in lieu of $45,000 bail.