MARION, Ind. –No. 10 Oregon Tech (43-15) exploded for 6-runs in the bottom of the second inning and Sarah Abramson took over from there in a complete game 6-0 shutout against No. 13 Indiana Wesleyan University (44-17) in the title game of the Marion Bracket of the NAIA Opening Round propelling the Owls into the 2019 NAIA Softball World Series hosted by Evangel University and the Springfield Sports Commission scheduled to take place at the Killian Softball Complex May 23-29, 2019.

Oregon Tech sent 10 batters to the plate in the bottom of the second inning scoring six-runs on six-hits highlighted by RBI doubles from Baylee Wyscaver and Cierra Barkis .

That would be all the runs that Abramson would need as she was spectacular, allowing three-hits with six strikeouts as she improved to 25-5 on the year.