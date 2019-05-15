The City of Klamath Falls Police Department Junior Police Academy is a week long course designed for children ages 9-11. The course, taught by Klamath Falls Police Officers, provides kids with opportunities to learn about a career in law enforcement. The instructing police officers closely interact with participants through fun and educational activities. Participants will receive demonstrations from, and interact with, several specialized police units to include; patrol officers, bicycle patrol officers, canine officers, and detectives. Participates will receive a “Junior Police Academy” shirt, and will experience first-hand the structured design of a police academy.

If your child is looking for an exciting and educational summer time experience; enroll in the Klamath Falls Police Department Junior Police Academy.

Date: Monday, June 24, 2019 – Friday, June 28, 2019

Time: 9:30am to 1:00pm (Lunch will be provided)

Where: Klamath Falls Police Department

2501 Shasta Way, Klamath Falls, OR 97601

Cost: Free to all participants

Register: Applications are available at the Klamath Falls Police Department; application must be received by June 12, 2019.

Class Size: Limited to the first 20 approved applications