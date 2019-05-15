Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 8 AM – 10 AM

2805 Front Street, Klamath Falls, Oregon 97601 Harbor Isles Tennis and Fitness Club

Hosted by Klamath Hospice and Palliative Care

Lace up your walking or running shoes and join us for our 7th Annual Remembrance Run/Walk. Our Remembrance Run/Walk is a family centered event offering a mini children’s obstacle course, remembrance walk (approx 1/2 mile), and 5K walk/run.

All proceeds from this event help us in our mission to provide bereavement support, public education and quality care to our patients and families in Klamath County and Northern California, regardless of individual circumstances.