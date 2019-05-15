Join us on Friday, May 24th at Running Y Ranch Resort for our 3rd Annual Arnie’s Golf Tournament benefiting Klamath Ice Sports. A shotgun start will begin at 10 am, with 4 person scramble format. Join us afterward for hors d’oeuvres, drinks, door prizes, raffles, and the announcement of the top three teams and contest winners.

This year’s sponsors are as follows:

Title Sponsor: Klamath Falls Subaru

Gold Sponsors: First Interstate Bank, Henris Roofing, KCEDA, Bullet Rental & Sales, iQor, KLAD, Kam Nielson Photo Video, SkyLakes Foundation

Silver Sponsors: Discover Klamath, Diamond Home Improvement, Holiday Market, Ed Staub & Sons, Legacy Furniture, Ken’s Body & Paint

Bucket Raffle Items:

Blackstone Griddle

Yeti Cooler full of beer

Private Party at Ice Arena

Contests:

– Closest to the Pin: prizes for top male and female (no cost to participate)

– Longest Drive: prizes for top male and female (no cost to participate)

– Putting Challenge: win a four-night cruise to the Bahamas, Carribean, or Mexico (cost is $20 for 3 putts)

Umbrella Package $20 (available for purchase day of the event)

Beer Cup from Sammy’s Parlor (with unlimited refills on course)

Hat from Lincoln Homes

Ball Marker from Howard’s Meat

Price to Play:

$150 per player

$275 per two some

$550 per team of four

For details, visit https://www.runningy.com/arnies-tournament

For registration information, please email MeredithM@RunningY.com