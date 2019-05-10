Oregon State Police (OSP) is continuing the investigation into Thursday morning’s crash on Highway 140W near Klamath Falls.

On May 9, 2019 at about 10:00 AM, OSP troopers and first responders were dispatched to a two vehicle fatal crash on Highway 140W near milepost 66.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Hyundai Sonata operated by Kevin DAVIS, age 35, from Klamath Falls, was westbound and for unknown reasons crossed into the eastbound lane. An eastbound Volvo Semi-Truck, operated by Hardip Singh PUNNI, age 28, from Burien Washington, collided nearly head-on with the Hyundai Sonata.

DAVIS died from injuries sustained in the crash. PUNNI sustained serious injuries and was transported to Sky Lakes Medical Center for treatment.

The highway was closed for over two hours while investigators were at the scene.

OSP was assisted at the scene by ODOT, Klamath County Sheriff’s Office and Klamath County Fire District.