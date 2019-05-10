KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships and for the third time in school history, and three of the last four years, the Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team will be making the trip. The 68th annual event will take place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., May 21-24.
Oregon Tech, with the help of their No. 16 national ranking, grabbed one of 10 at-large berths to the 30-team, 156-player field.
“I am proud of the work our men did all season”, said Head Coach Jeff Corkill. “I feel they are very deserving of this at large bid. It will be great to put them back on the big stage.”
Representing the Owls at the National Tournament will be Mayson Tibbs (Sophomore-Prineville, Oregon), Alejandro Armijo (Freshman-Rio Rancho, New Mexico), Brandon Erickson (Junior-Atascadero, California), Cameron Barnhardt (Junior-Durango, Colorado) and Zach Malina (Sophomore-Twin Falls, Idaho)
First and second round pairings for the championships will be announced Friday by 11:00 AM (Pacific) on www.NAIA.org. and will be updated here.
NAIA COACHES TOP 25 POLL
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Coastal Georgia [17]
|528
|2
|2
|Oklahoma City [1]
|512
|3
|5
|Keiser (Fla.)
|478
|4
|6
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|468
|5
|3
|Texas Wesleyan
|461
|6
|4
|Dalton State (Ga.) [1]
|453
|7
|7
|Point (Ga.)
|438
|8
|8
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|420
|9
|10
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|376
|10
|11
|William Carey (Miss.)
|375
|11
|9
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|360
|12
|13
|British Columbia
|338
|13
|12
|Thomas (Ga.)
|336
|14
|16
|Taylor (Ind.)
|286
|15
|18
|William Woods (Mo.)
|280
|16
|14
|Oregon Tech
|259
|17
|15
|Victoria (B.C.)
|258
|18
|17
|Missouri Valley
|250
|19
|19
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|224
|20
|20
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|216
|21
|22
|Morningside (Iowa)
|204
|22
|25
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|144
|23
|21
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|131
|24
|NR
|Park (Mo.)
|124
|25
|NR
|Mobile (Ala.)
|92
Dropped from the Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.) and Loyola (La.)
Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 84, Kansas Wesleyan 82, Loyola (La.) 57, Columbia (Mo.) 43, Arizona Christian 36, Holy Cross (Ind.) 24, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 22, Cumberland (Tenn.) 18, Sterling (Kan.) 9, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Tennessee Wesleyan 4, Midland (Neb.) Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4, Corban (Ore.) 3, and Marian (Ind.) 3
2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Team Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)
|Potential Qualifiers
|Qualification Method
|Titles
|Individual Titles
|Arizona Christian
|Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Our Lady of the Lake (Texas)
|A.I.I./Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Victoria (B.C.)
|At-Large
|0
|1
|William Woods (Mo.)
|American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Point (Ga.)
|Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Truett-McConnell (Ga.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Sierra Nevada
|California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Oregon Tech
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Holy Cross (Ind.)
|Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Taylor (Ind.)
|Crossroads League Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Rocky Mountain (Mont.)
|Frontier Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Morningside (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Missouri Valley
|Heart of America Athletic Conference
|0
|0
|Kansas Wesleyan
|Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Cumberland (Tenn.)
|Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Bellevue (Neb.)
|North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|Brescia (Ky.)
|River States Athletic Conference
|0
|0
|Wayland Baptist (Texas)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Dalton State (Ga.)
|Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|2
|William Carey (Miss.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Johnson & Wales (Fla.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Keiser (Fla.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|Thomas (Ga.)
|At-Large
|0
|0
|USC Beaufort (S.C.)
|The Sun Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|University of Northwestern Ohio
|Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|0
|0
|British Columbia
|Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion
|1
|0
|Coastal Georgia
|At-Large
|2
|0
|Texas Wesleyan
|Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion
|6
|11
|Oklahoma City
|At-Large
|11
|5
2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Individual Qualifiers (listed alphabetically by last name)
|Name
|School
|Qualification
|Callum Blinkhorm
|Lindsey Wilson (Ky.)
|Mid-South Conference Medalist
|Sean Benson
|Montana Tech (Mont.)
|Frontier Conference Medalist
|Caleb Badura
|Northwestern (Iowa)
|Great Plains Athletic Conference Medalist
|Tyler Pearson
|Indiana East (Ind.)
|River States Conference Medalist
|Robert Penalber
|The Master’s (Calif.)
|Golden State Athletic Conference Medalist
|*TBA
|TBA
|At-Large
|*Will be announced Friday at 2 p.m.