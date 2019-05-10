KANSAS CITY, Mo. – The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has officially announced the qualifiers for the 2019 NAIA Men’s Golf National Championships and for the third time in school history, and three of the last four years, the Oregon Tech Men’s Golf Team will be making the trip. The 68th annual event will take place at Las Sendas Golf Club in Mesa, Ariz., May 21-24.

Oregon Tech, with the help of their No. 16 national ranking, grabbed one of 10 at-large berths to the 30-team, 156-player field.

“I am proud of the work our men did all season”, said Head Coach Jeff Corkill . “I feel they are very deserving of this at large bid. It will be great to put them back on the big stage.”

Representing the Owls at the National Tournament will be Mayson Tibbs (Sophomore-Prineville, Oregon), Alejandro Armijo (Freshman-Rio Rancho, New Mexico), Brandon Erickson (Junior-Atascadero, California), Cameron Barnhardt (Junior-Durango, Colorado) and Zach Malina (Sophomore-Twin Falls, Idaho)

First and second round pairings for the championships will be announced Friday by 11:00 AM (Pacific) on www.NAIA.org. and will be updated here.

NAIA COACHES TOP 25 POLL

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL FINAL POINTS 1 1 Coastal Georgia [17] 528 2 2 Oklahoma City [1] 512 3 5 Keiser (Fla.) 478 4 6 University of Northwestern Ohio 468 5 3 Texas Wesleyan 461 6 4 Dalton State (Ga.) [1] 453 7 7 Point (Ga.) 438 8 8 USC Beaufort (S.C.) 420 9 10 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) 376 10 11 William Carey (Miss.) 375 11 9 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) 360 12 13 British Columbia 338 13 12 Thomas (Ga.) 336 14 16 Taylor (Ind.) 286 15 18 William Woods (Mo.) 280 16 14 Oregon Tech 259 17 15 Victoria (B.C.) 258 18 17 Missouri Valley 250 19 19 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) 224 20 20 Wayland Baptist (Texas) 216 21 22 Morningside (Iowa) 204 22 25 Bellevue (Neb.) 144 23 21 Northwestern (Iowa) 131 24 NR Park (Mo.) 124 25 NR Mobile (Ala.) 92

Dropped from the Top 25: Southeastern (Fla.) and Loyola (La.)

Others Receiving Votes: Southeastern (Fla.) 84, Kansas Wesleyan 82, Loyola (La.) 57, Columbia (Mo.) 43, Arizona Christian 36, Holy Cross (Ind.) 24, Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) 22, Cumberland (Tenn.) 18, Sterling (Kan.) 9, SCAD Savannah (Ga.) 5, Tennessee Wesleyan 4, Midland (Neb.) Cardinal Stritch (Wis.) 4, Corban (Ore.) 3, and Marian (Ind.) 3

2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Team Qualifiers (listed alphabetically)

Potential Qualifiers Qualification Method Titles Individual Titles Arizona Christian Golden State Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Our Lady of the Lake (Texas) A.I.I./Red River Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Victoria (B.C.) At-Large 0 1 William Woods (Mo.) American Midwest Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Point (Ga.) Appalachian Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Truett-McConnell (Ga.) At-Large 0 0 Sierra Nevada California Pacific Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Benedictine-Mesa (Ariz.) At-Large 0 0 Oregon Tech At-Large 0 0 Holy Cross (Ind.) Chicagoland Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Taylor (Ind.) Crossroads League Tournament Champion 0 0 Rocky Mountain (Mont.) Frontier Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Morningside (Iowa) Great Plains Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Missouri Valley Heart of America Athletic Conference 0 0 Kansas Wesleyan Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Cumberland (Tenn.) Mid-South Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 Bellevue (Neb.) North Star Athletic Association Tournament Champion 0 0 Brescia (Ky.) River States Athletic Conference 0 0 Wayland Baptist (Texas) At-Large 0 0 Dalton State (Ga.) Southern States Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 2 William Carey (Miss.) At-Large 0 0 Johnson & Wales (Fla.) At-Large 0 0 Keiser (Fla.) At-Large 0 0 Thomas (Ga.) At-Large 0 0 USC Beaufort (S.C.) The Sun Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 University of Northwestern Ohio Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 0 0 British Columbia Cascade Collegiate Conference Tournament Champion 1 0 Coastal Georgia At-Large 2 0 Texas Wesleyan Sooner Athletic Conference Tournament Champion 6 11 Oklahoma City At-Large 11 5

2019 Men’s Golf National Championships Individual Qualifiers (listed alphabetically by last name)