A Chiloquin man is in jail after allegedly telling police that Sasquatch was threatening him with an ax.

Timothy Drennan is accused of yelling, swearing and making threats to 911.

Dispatchers said Drennan claimed an un-named man was trying to kill him with an ax.

After deputies arrived, Drennan said Sasquatch was the one that attacked him.

He’s being held on charges of misuse of 911 and making a false report.