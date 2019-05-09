An update for yesterday’s prescribed fire activity on the Fremont-Winema National Forest. firefighters are working on the West Drews prescribed fire, located west of Lakeview, with 172 acres planned. The Racoon prescribed fire is located off of Highway 140 west of Klamath Falls near Odessa.

Ignitions on both prescribed fires took place late yesterday morning. Firefighters are closely monitoring weather and current conditions to ensure the prescribed fires are done safely and within project areas. There is still snow in that area, but the grass is greening up and the fire is cleaning up wood debris and fuels.