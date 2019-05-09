ASHLAND, Ore. – A total of 38 Oregon Tech athletes qualified in 60 events including 18 men and 20 women that will represent Oregon Tech at the 2019 Cascade Conference Track & Field Championships, presented by U.S. Bank, May 10 and 11 at Raiders Stadium in Ashland, Oregon and will be hosted by Southern Oregon University. The two-day meet will begin on Friday with field events at 2 p.m. (Pacific) and track events at 4:00 p.m. (Pacific); while Saturday, field events begin at 11 a.m. (Pacific) and track events starting at 2 p.m. (Pacific) Athletes will compete in 20 events per gender with the Top-8 finishers in each event earning team points (10-8-6-5-4-3-2-1) and the Top-3 in each event earning All-CCC honors.

Oregon Tech Athletes to Watch – Women

The Oregon Tech women are ranked 10th in the NAIA according to the U.S. Track & Field and Cross Country Coaches Association (USTFCCCA) National TFRI: Track & Field Top 25 Rating Index heading into this weekend’s CCC Championships. The Cascade Conference is well represented in the Top 25 with British Columbia ranked at No. 1, followed by OIT at #10, College of Idaho at #15 and Eastern Oregon University at No. 18.

Danielle De Castro (4:27.52) will take her CCC #1 and NAIA #3 rankings into the women’s 1500 Meters. Tech’s Susie Garza #9 (4:39.70) and Cindi Reed #10 (4:41.50) will push De Castro for points in the event.

Reed will be the favorite in the 5K as she is ranked 1st in the conference and #4 in the NAIA with a time of 17:07.61. Garza (17:09.41) is 3rd in the CCC.

Senior Amber Von Essen will represent the Owls in four events including the 400 and the 400 hurdles where she is a returning national qualifier in both.

Garza will also look to defend her CCC title in the 800, she will be joined by De Castro and Delani Dietrich .

Freshman Faith Widman will look to score points for the Owls in the 10K she enters as the #4 seed. Junior Mallory Ward will look to nip at the heels of Widman to score points for OIT in the 10K she is the #7 seed.

Sophomore Nishi Chase will look to defend her CCC-Title in the Pole Vault as she enters the meet second in the CCC at 11-5.75 she won the event last year with a leap of 11-7.75. Tech’s Abigail Shaw (9-10.00) will join Chase this year in the event.

Freshman Alex Conley is third in the conference and fourth in the NAIA in the Javelin and will look to improve on her 142′-9″

Oregon Tech Athletes to Watch – Men

The Owl sprinters look to continue to improve in both the 4×100 ( Josiah Stroup , Donnie Pate , Angel Valdez , and Mark Hodge ) and 4×400 (Valdez, Pate, Stroup, and Chris Ramirez ) teams are ranked #4 and #2 respectively in the CCC heading into the Championships.

Pate enters as the #2 seed in both the 100, and the 200.

Angel Valdez was the men’s 400 meter runner-up a year ago and enters the event this year as the third seed and is the fourth seed in the 400 hurdles.

Tech’s Paul Wyatt is a three time returning scorer in the 800 and 1500 as enters the weekend as the 5th and 8th seed respectively.

Sophomore Jackson Stallard who finished fourth in the Decathlon two weeks ago, will attempt to score more points for the Owls in the Pole Vault and Javelin.

Hunter Drops looks to defend his CCC and NAIA Championships from a year ago in the Javelin. He enters the weekend with a #2 seed in both the Javelin and Pole Vault.

Freshman Tim Barnett looks to continue his rise through the CCC standings in Discus (4th seed), Shot Put (5th seed), and Javelin (8th seed)

After the CCC Championships Oregon Tech will head to Gulf Shores, Ala., for the NAIA Outdoor Track & Field National Championships May 23-25 with the student athletes that qualify for the event.