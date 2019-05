A fatal multi vehicle traffic accident has closed Highway 140 West near milepost 60 about 1/4 mile west of Running Y.

The accident involved a semi truck and at least two other vehicles. One patient has been transported to the hospital and it has been said that this is a fatality in this crash.

We will keep you updated as we gain more info, and to track the progress of the reopening of the highway, you can go to tripcheck.com