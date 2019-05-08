It is official! Signs hung up on the outside of the building have confirmed that T.J. Maxx, Natural Grocers and Planet Fitness are coming to Jefferson Square on South Sixth Street sometime this year. T.J. Maxx will be the largest store at 21,386 square feet, followed by Natural Grocers at 16,326 square feet and Planet Fitness, a discounted gym, at 16,199 square feet. Now we don’t know the exact grand opening of this three business shopping center, but it is nice to see the old Safeway building finally being utilized.