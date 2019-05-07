KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. – Carissa Twitchell, a 6-0 senior guard from Red Bluff High School in Red Bluff, California has chosen to attend Oregon Tech and play basketball for the Lady Owls beginning next fall as announced today by Head Coach Scott Meredith .

A team captain, Twitchell averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds per game in leading the Spartans to 16-11 overall record under Head Coach Shelby Long. She also averaged 3.3 steals, 2.2 assists and 1.5 blocks per game in being selected as a 1st team All-Eastern Conference selection. She earned All-Tournament honors at the Anderson Invitational Tournament, the West Valley Eagle Tournament and the Santa Clara Tip-Off Classic. To culminate a stellar senior season, Twitchell was named as her teams’ Best Defensive Player and was chosen to play in the prestigious 2019 Phil Bryant Northern Section All-Star Game.

“Carissa is a skilled all-around basketball player,” stated Meredith. “She is a leader and had a lot of significant experience in a big role for the Spartans. As a 6 foot guard with great handles, she can fill a lot of categories on a stat sheet. I can’t help but see similarities between her and Nohea Waiwaiole (former Lady Owl & 3rd Team All-American). An excellent ball-handler, she has the potential to rebound, go coast to coast and finish with either hand or hit the pull-up jumper. I think she will be a tough matchup for guards in our conference. An outstanding student who comes from a family rich with basketball history, I am confident that Carissa will have an outstanding career as a Lady Owl.”

Twitchell is the daughter of Janay and Stan Twitchell of Red Bluff, California and will major in Respiratory Therapy next fall with the career goal of becoming a Neonatal Respiratory Therapist. She will be wearing #20 for the Lady Owls.