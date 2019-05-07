“Twenty thousand grocery bags will be delivered to residents throughout Klamath Falls and Lakeview. If everyone put just one can of food in the bag we could stock the Food Bank shelves for summer. Just one can from everyone. It’s that simple.”

– Executive Director, Niki Sampson

Klamath Falls, OR. May 7, 2019 — Help stamp out hunger! It’s easy. Simply place a bag of non-perishable food or a monetary donation in or by your mailbox by 9:00 am, Saturday, May 11, for the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) to pick up.

The “Stamp Out Hunger” effort is the largest single-day food drive in the world. The NALC Food Drive has collected more than one-billion pounds of food nationally since the food drive’s inception in 1993. Rural carriers have contributed to this drive for many years. This is the 12th year that National Rural Letter Carriers Association (NRLCA) has joined the event as a full national partner.

The Klamath-Lake Counties Food Bank, Klamath & Lake County Letter Carriers’ and residents will celebrate its 22nd year of participating in this drive. Letter Carriers’ support and enthusiasm makes all the difference. In 1997, the first year our region officially participated, Letter Carriers’ collected 6 pounds of food. We’ve come a long way! Last year with food and monetary donations nearly 12,000 pounds were collected. There’s simply no easier way to give a hand to your friends and neighbors in need.

Shelf-stable food items have become increasingly more difficult to access through traditional food bank channels. Changes in the food industry over the past few years have reduced the amount of non-perishable food items available. Food programs across the country are really feeling the pinch. As a result, food banks are relying more than ever on purchasing shelf-stable items for their programs and asking for more help through year ‘round food drives throughout the community.

Local Wells Fargo employees, Food Bank employees, Letter Carriers’, both active and retired and Lakeview Food Pantry volunteers will be unloading postal vans full of food for this event. Sturdicraft donates a 40’ trailer to collect the food and First Interstate Bank, across from the 7th Street post office, gives up their parking lot for the trailer and volunteers. Ace towing will deliver our forklift to the post office so food can easily be loaded and save the backs of our volunteers☺



Another chance to help if you miss your Letter Carrier, check our website for food drop-off sites at klamathfoodbank.org

WHOSE EATING FROM A FOOD BOX OR RECEIVING MEALS?

Seniors & those with disabilities

Cancer patients

Hospice patients

Those who have lost their job or had their work hours reduced

Single parents

Parents with special needs kids

Those who have suffered from an injury

Veterans

People without a home

People who need a little help, for a little while, and don’t want to ask for public assistance

Most-wanted non-perishable foods include: