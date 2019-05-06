Oregon State Police (OSP) troopers are continuing the investigation into Sunday afternoon’s double fatal crash that occurred on Highway 138E near Glide.

On Sunday May 5, 2019 at approximately 1:00PM, (OSP) Troopers and Emergency Responders were dispatched to the report of a single vehicle crash on Hwy 138E at milepost 20.

Preliminary investigation revealed that a Chrysler PT Cruiser operated by, Kelley WEEKLY (female), age 42, from Klamath Falls, was traveling westbound on Hwy 138E when for an unknown reason it veered off the roadway and impacted a tree. WEEKLY and passenger Scott CARNES, age 49, from Klamath Falls, were pronounced deceased on scene by medical personnel.

Both WEEKLY and CARNES were wearing safety belts at the time of the crash. Traffic was not impacted by the crash.

OSP was assisted by the Glide Fire department, ODOT, Joe’s towing, and Chapel of the Roses.

No photographs available for release.