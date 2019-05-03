CHILOQUIN, Ore. – The Bray Mill Fire on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chiloquin Ranger District is now 75 percent contained. The acreage is holding at 405 acres.

Full containment of the fire has been pushed back to midday tomorrow with firefighters taking their time to ensure containment lines hold. Work is also starting on mop-up within the fire interior.

Area residents may notice increased fire traffic on Sprague River Highway and Williamson River Road outside of Chiloquin as work continues. Public and firefighter safety continues to be the highest priority. Fire managers ask the public to avoid the area as firefighting operations continue.

Fire managers continue to be helped by previous fuel reduction work in the area, which is resulting in modified and reduced fire behavior.

The Bray Mill Fire is currently under investigation. It was reported yesterday at approximately 3 p.m. and is located on National Forest System land approximately 4 miles northeast of Chiloquin.

Forest visitors are asked to be careful with fire and anything that can throw a spark.

Campfires should never be left unattended and should be dead out before leaving. This means drowned with water, stirred and be cold to the touch with no warm spots.

For more information on the Fremont-Winema National Forest, visit www.fs.usda.gov/fremont-winema, follow the Forest on Twitter @FremontWinemaNF or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/R6FWNF.