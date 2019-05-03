Ali Graham picked up her second Player of the Year plaudits for her incredible season for the No. 10-ranked Oregon Tech Owls. The 2018 NAIA Honorable Mention All-American slashed an incredible .420/.470/.721 on the season, ranking top-five in the conference in average (.420), slugging (.721), runs (49), RBIs (52), doubles (19), and home runs (11). The senior from Chehalis, Wash. led the CCC in hits (80) and total bases (132).
Joining Graham on the CCC All-First Team is Sarah Abramson, Kiahna Brown and Dre Sotelo. Both Abramson and Brown were second team selections a year ago. Abramson led the Owls’ pitching staff with a 20-4 record and a 2.43 ERA while leading the CCC in strike outs with a total of 177 in 146 innings pitched. Brown led the CCC in runs scored, was fourth in home runs and hit .359, while Sotelo led the conference in homers (14), runs batted in (60) and walks (37). She was second in slugging percentage (.763), on base percentage (.530), and sixth in batting average (.410)
Cierra Barkis (Senior -Graham, Washington) and McKenna Armantrout (Sophomore – Klamath Falls, Oregon) received All CCC-Second Team accolades. Barkis hit .391 for the Owls while Armantrout hit .395.
Senior Catcher Jacey Conklin received All-CCC Honorable mention honors with her .329 average this year.
Sotelo, Brown, Barkis and Graham all also received Gold Glove honors for the Owls.
Below is a complete list of this year’s All-Conference and Gold Glove honorees.
Player of the Year Ali Graham, Oregon Tech
Pitcher of the Year Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon
Newcomer of the Year Allie Stines, Southern Oregon
Coach of the Year Jessica Pistole, Southern Oregon
Team Sportsmanship Award British Columbia
First Team
|Name
|Institution
|Year
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Sarah Abramson
|Oregon Tech
|SO
|P
|Milwaukie, Ore.
|Anna ApRoberts
|Carroll
|JR
|INF
|Portland, Ore.
|Kiahna Brown
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|INF
|Redmond, Ore.
|Cassa Courtney
|British Columbia
|JR
|OF
|Surrey, B.C.
|Trystin Crofts
|College of Idaho
|JR
|INF
|Tooele, Utah
|Claire Eccles
|British Columbia
|SR
|OF
|Surrey, B.C.
|Ali Graham
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|DP
|Chehalis, Wash.
|Jessie Isham
|Corban
|SR
|INF
|Salem, Ore.
|Makiah Johnson
|Corban
|JR
|OF
|Newport, Ore.
|Olivia Mackey
|Southern Oregon
|SO
|OF
|Benicia, Calif.
|Marissa Maddox
|College of Idaho
|SR
|OF
|Alamo, Calif.
|Lauren Quirke
|Southern Oregon
|JR
|INF
|San Mateo, Calif.
|Colette Robert
|College of Idaho
|SR
|P
|Milton-Freewater, Ore.
|Gabby Sandoval
|Southern Oregon
|SO
|P
|Anaheim, Calif.
|Dre Sotelo
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|INF
|El Centro, Calif.
|Allie Stines
|Southern Oregon
|JR
|C
|San Bruno, Calif.
|Sam Woodley
|Corban
|JR
|C
|Toutle, Wash.
|Hannah Shimek
|Southern Oregon
|SO
|INF
|Bothell, Wash.
Second Team
|Name
|Institution
|Year
|Pos.
|Hometown
|McKenna Armantrout
|Oregon Tech
|SO
|C
|Klamath Falls, Ore.
|Delaney Atkins
|College of Idaho
|SR
|OF
|Boise, Idaho
|Cierra Barkis
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|INF
|Graham, Wash.
|Brandi Bowling
|Eastern Oregon
|SR
|C
|Woodburn, Ore.
|Amber Brewer
|Carroll
|FR
|OF
|Peoria, Ariz.
|Tiana Brown
|Southern Oregon
|SR
|OF
|Mather, Calif.
|Emma Jegtvig
|Northwest Christian
|SO
|P
|Eugene, Ore.
|Hannah VanDomelen
|Providence
|JR
|OF
|Banks, Ore.
|Tayler Walker
|Southern Oregon
|SO
|INF
|Redding, Calif.
|Rachel White
|Corban
|SR
|P
|Anchorage, Alaska
Honorable Mention
|Name
|Institution
|Pos.
|Mahina Chong
|Corban
|INF
|Jacey Conklin
|Oregon Tech
|C
|Shevan DeFreitas
|Eastern Oregon
|INF
|Haley Ebner
|Eastern Oregon
|DP
|Nicola Fish
|Northwest
|DP
|Rachel Hawley
|Northwest
|P
|Haley Loffer
|College of Idaho
|INF
|Avery Morehead-Hutsell
|Southern Oregon
|OF
|Hanna Tarum
|Providence
|INF
|Mia Valcke
|British Columbia
|OF
|Hannah Wessel
|Southern Oregon
|DP
|Brooke Yarnall
|Carroll
|OF
Gold Glove Award-Winners
|Name
|Institution
|Year
|Pos.
|Hometown
|Allie Stines
|Southern Oregon
|JR
|C
|San Bruno, Calif.
|Dre Sotelo
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|1B
|El Centro, Calif.
|Kiahna Brown
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|2B
|Redmond, Ore.
|Haley Loffer
|College of Idaho
|FR
|SS
|Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
|Cierra Barkis
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|3B
|Graham, Wash.
|Claire Eccles
|British Columbia
|SR
|OF
|Surrey, B.C.
|Delaney Atkins
|College of Idaho
|SR
|OF
|Boise, Idaho
|Makiah Johnson
|Corban
|JR
|OF
|Newport, Ore.
|Olivia Mackey
|Southern Oregon
|SO
|OF
|Benicia, Calif.
|Ali Graham
|Oregon Tech
|SR
|P
|Chehalis, Wash.