Seven Oregon Tech softball players have received All-Cascade Conference Honors including Player of the Year, four-first team honorees, two-second team honorees, one to the honorable mention team, and four-gold glove winners the conference office announced tonight at the CCC Championships Banquet.

Ali Graham picked up her second Player of the Year plaudits for her incredible season for the No. 10-ranked Oregon Tech Owls. The 2018 NAIA Honorable Mention All-American slashed an incredible .420/.470/.721 on the season, ranking top-five in the conference in average (.420), slugging (.721), runs (49), RBIs (52), doubles (19), and home runs (11). The senior from Chehalis, Wash. led the CCC in hits (80) and total bases (132).

Joining Graham on the CCC All-First Team is Sarah Abramson , Kiahna Brown and Dre Sotelo . Both Abramson and Brown were second team selections a year ago. Abramson led the Owls’ pitching staff with a 20-4 record and a 2.43 ERA while leading the CCC in strike outs with a total of 177 in 146 innings pitched. Brown led the CCC in runs scored, was fourth in home runs and hit .359, while Sotelo led the conference in homers (14), runs batted in (60) and walks (37). She was second in slugging percentage (.763), on base percentage (.530), and sixth in batting average (.410)

Cierra Barkis (Senior -Graham, Washington) and McKenna Armantrout (Sophomore – Klamath Falls, Oregon) received All CCC-Second Team accolades. Barkis hit .391 for the Owls while Armantrout hit .395.

Senior Catcher Jacey Conklin received All-CCC Honorable mention honors with her .329 average this year.

Sotelo, Brown, Barkis and Graham all also received Gold Glove honors for the Owls.

Below is a complete list of this year’s All-Conference and Gold Glove honorees.