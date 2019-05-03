LA GRANDE Ore.-  Seven Oregon Tech softball players have received All-Cascade Conference Honors including Player of the Year, four-first team honorees, two-second team honorees, one to the honorable mention team, and four-gold glove winners the conference office announced tonight at the CCC Championships Banquet.

Ali Graham picked up her second Player of the Year plaudits for her incredible season for the No. 10-ranked Oregon Tech Owls. The 2018 NAIA Honorable Mention All-American slashed an incredible .420/.470/.721 on the season, ranking top-five in the conference in average (.420), slugging (.721), runs (49), RBIs (52), doubles (19), and home runs (11). The senior from Chehalis, Wash. led the CCC in hits (80) and total bases (132).

Joining Graham on the CCC All-First Team is Sarah AbramsonKiahna Brown and Dre Sotelo. Both Abramson and Brown were second team selections a year ago. Abramson led the Owls’ pitching staff with a 20-4 record and a 2.43 ERA while leading the CCC in strike outs with a total of 177 in 146 innings pitched. Brown led the CCC in runs scored, was fourth in home runs and hit .359, while Sotelo led the conference in homers (14), runs batted in (60) and walks (37). She was second in slugging percentage (.763), on base percentage (.530), and sixth in batting average (.410)

Cierra Barkis (Senior -Graham, Washington) and McKenna Armantrout (Sophomore – Klamath Falls, Oregon) received All CCC-Second Team accolades. Barkis hit .391 for the Owls while Armantrout hit .395.

Senior Catcher Jacey Conklin received All-CCC Honorable mention honors with her .329 average this year.

Sotelo, Brown, Barkis and Graham all also received Gold Glove honors for the Owls.

Below is a complete list of this year’s All-Conference and Gold Glove honorees.

Player of the Year                  Ali Graham, Oregon Tech
Pitcher of the Year                    Gabby Sandoval, Southern Oregon
Newcomer of the Year               Allie Stines, Southern Oregon
Coach of the Year                     Jessica Pistole, Southern Oregon
Team Sportsmanship Award     British Columbia

First Team

Name Institution Year Pos. Hometown
Sarah Abramson Oregon Tech SO P Milwaukie, Ore.
Anna ApRoberts Carroll JR INF Portland, Ore.
Kiahna Brown Oregon Tech SR INF Redmond, Ore.
Cassa Courtney British Columbia JR OF Surrey, B.C.
Trystin Crofts College of Idaho JR INF Tooele, Utah
Claire Eccles British Columbia SR OF Surrey, B.C.
Ali Graham Oregon Tech SR DP Chehalis, Wash.
Jessie Isham Corban SR INF Salem, Ore.
Makiah Johnson Corban JR OF Newport, Ore.
Olivia Mackey Southern Oregon SO OF Benicia, Calif.
Marissa Maddox College of Idaho SR OF Alamo, Calif.
Lauren Quirke Southern Oregon JR INF San Mateo, Calif.
Colette Robert College of Idaho SR P Milton-Freewater, Ore.
Gabby Sandoval Southern Oregon SO P Anaheim, Calif.
Dre Sotelo Oregon Tech SR INF El Centro, Calif.
Allie Stines Southern Oregon JR C San Bruno, Calif.
Sam Woodley Corban JR C Toutle, Wash.
Hannah Shimek Southern Oregon SO INF Bothell, Wash.

Second Team

Name Institution Year Pos. Hometown
McKenna Armantrout Oregon Tech SO C Klamath Falls, Ore.
Delaney Atkins College of Idaho SR OF Boise, Idaho
Cierra Barkis Oregon Tech SR INF Graham, Wash.
Brandi Bowling Eastern Oregon SR C Woodburn, Ore.
Amber Brewer Carroll FR OF Peoria, Ariz.
Tiana Brown Southern Oregon SR OF Mather, Calif.
Emma Jegtvig Northwest Christian SO P Eugene, Ore.
Hannah VanDomelen Providence JR OF Banks, Ore.
Tayler Walker Southern Oregon SO INF Redding, Calif.
Rachel White Corban SR P Anchorage, Alaska

Honorable Mention

Name Institution Pos.
Mahina Chong Corban INF
Jacey Conklin Oregon Tech C
Shevan DeFreitas Eastern Oregon INF
Haley Ebner Eastern Oregon DP
Nicola Fish Northwest DP
Rachel Hawley Northwest P
Haley Loffer College of Idaho INF
Avery Morehead-Hutsell Southern Oregon OF
Hanna Tarum Providence INF
Mia Valcke British Columbia OF
Hannah Wessel Southern Oregon DP
Brooke Yarnall Carroll OF

Gold Glove Award-Winners

Name Institution Year Pos. Hometown
Allie Stines Southern Oregon JR C San Bruno, Calif.
Dre Sotelo Oregon Tech SR 1B El Centro, Calif.
Kiahna Brown Oregon Tech SR 2B Redmond, Ore.
Haley Loffer College of Idaho FR SS Coeur D’Alene, Idaho
Cierra Barkis Oregon Tech SR 3B Graham, Wash.
Claire Eccles British Columbia SR OF Surrey, B.C.
Delaney Atkins College of Idaho SR OF Boise, Idaho
Makiah Johnson Corban JR OF Newport, Ore.
Olivia Mackey Southern Oregon SO OF Benicia, Calif.
Ali Graham Oregon Tech SR P Chehalis, Wash.

