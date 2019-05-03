The Fremont-Winema NF Lakeview Ranger District in coordination with South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) will be conducting prescribed fire operations starting Friday May 3, 2019 as fuels and weather conditions allow. The following area will be treated:

West Drews RX (underburn) – Located at Township 39S Range 16E Sections 11 and 14, Lake County (6 miles west of Drews Reservoir). Approximately 400 acres of prescribed fire is planned on this project. Once started the duration of ignition and smoke production may be 3-7 days. Estimated direction of smoke travel is N/NE.

The prescribed fire activities will:

Improve firefighter and community safety in the event of future wildfires

Remove hazardous fuels

Improve wildlife habitat and create more resilient forests

For visitor and firefighter safety:

Watch for prescribed fire signs in the area

Be aware of smoke in the area during and after ignitions, which may affect visibility on area roads

Prepare for increased traffic from additional fire personnel and vehicles operating in the area

For more information, please contact Lakeview Ranger District 541-947-3334.

Prescribed burn updates are available at www.scofmp.org/rx_fire.shtml.

The South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership (SCOFMP) consists of the Fremont-Winema National Forest, Lakeview District BLM, Sheldon-Hart Mountain NWR-Klamath Basin Refuges Complex, Crater Lake National Park and Oregon Department of Forestry.

Follow SCOFMP on Twitter @scofmpfireinfo or on Facebook at http://facebook.com/scofmpfireinfo.