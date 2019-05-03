Last night hundreds of people gathered at Pelican Cinemas for the Klamath Falls premier of Phoenix, Oregon – a film that was shot mainly in Klamath falls.

The two sold out showings each ended in clapping, cheering and a Q & A with the film makers, executive producers and a few other members of the crew.

They fielded questions about why they chose Klamath Falls, how they casted the movie and a dozen other questions from very impressed movie goers.

If you missed the premier, no worries, Phoenix, Oregon will remain in theaters here in Klamath for about one more week. – Melissa Logan, MyBasin.Com News