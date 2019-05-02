May 1, 2019 – Klamath Falls, Oregon – Running Y Ranch Resort is proud to announce it will host its 3rd Annual Arnie’s Golf Tournament benefiting Klamath Ice Sports on May 24th, 2019. The tournament will kick off on Friday, May 24th on Running Y’s Arnold Palmer Signature Golf Course with a shotgun start at 10:00 am. Running Y Ranch Resort is excited to welcome Klamath Falls Subaru as the event’s title sponsor for the second year in a row, and before that featuring Klamath Falls Honda for the 1st year.

This exquisite event will have fun games at many of the holes, including chances to win a new Subaru car sponsored by Klamath Falls Subaru or a four-night cruise to the Bahamas, Caribbean or Mexico. Players at the event will also be able to purchase the Umbrella Package for $20. The Umbrella Package comes with a hat from Lincoln Homes, Ball Marker from Pop Howard’s and a Beer Cup from Sammy’s Parlor (with unlimited refills on the course), and package proceeds directly benefit Klamath Ice Sports!

There are 18 holes of golf and it will be a 4-person scramble format. The cost per player is $150, per twosome is $275, and per four-person team is $550. Each golfer who enters the tournament will receive 18 holes of golf and a box lunch, along with a drink ticket, a raffle ticket and hors d’oeuvres at the awards reception, and eligibility for a variety of awards and prizes. The awards ceremony will feature a bucket raffle with prizes such as a Blackstone Griddle and a Yeti Cooler full of beer.

A portion of the proceeds from the golf tournament will benefit Klamath Ice Sports. If you wish to become a sponsor of the event or learn more about the details please contact Meredith Mackey at meredithm@runningy.com or 541.850.5502.

To register as a player for a team, please contact Shellby Barrington at 541.850.5786.

About Running Y Ranch Resort: Situated in the heart of the breathtaking Cascade Mountain Range, Running Y Ranch is a full-service resort located just across the California border. Fresh mountain air, clear star-studded night skies and beautiful landscapes make Running Y Ranch Resort the perfect place to relax and recharge offering the finest lodging available in Southern Oregon. The resort is home to the only Arnold Palmer designed golf course in Oregon. Golf Digest consistently rates it a Top 100 US Public Course, Top 15 in Oregon and Top 5 in the United States for Women.

About Klamath Ice Sports: Located just inside the entrance to Running Y Ranch Resort, off Highway 140 West, the Bill Collier Community Ice Arena opened in January of 2002. Klamath Ice Sports provides wholesome winter activities for the Klamath Basin by promoting participation for youth and families at a reasonable cost.