The Bray Mill Fire is currently burning on the Fremont-Winema National Forest Chiloquin Ranger District approximately 4 miles northeast of Chiloquin. The fire was reported at 3 p.m. yesterday and is approximately 200 acres.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. It is not associated with last week’s North 2 Prescribed Burn. That project area is approximately 4 miles from the Bray Mill Fire area.

As conditions dry out, forest visitors are asked to be careful with fire and anything that can throw a spark, including ensuring that campfires are dead out and cold to the touch.